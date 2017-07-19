Oh it's awkward...

Lauren Goodger caused a whole load of social media drama earlier this month when she claimed Essex restaurant, Sheesh had thrown her out to make way for her ex Mark Wright‘s arrival.

But after the popular TOWIE hot-spot hit back at Lauren’s ‘ridiculous’ claims, now it looks like they’ve welcomed Mark back with open arms by sharing a picture of the hunk back at the restaurant.

Tucking into a HUGE lobster, Michelle Keegan‘s husband looks to be enjoying his visit to the dining spot by putting his hand up to his mouth in an appreciative gesture.

#lobster #SeafoodLover A post shared by Sheesh Chigwell (@sheeshchigwell) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Although the cheeky pic racked up an impressive 1000 likes in a few hours, one person who’s probably not going to be too happy is Mark’s ex Lauren.

The reality star unleashed a scathing rant a couple of weeks ago claiming she was asked to leave the restaurant ‘in a threatening way’ as her ex had a reservation.

The 30-year-old then told The Sun that she had only been at the restaurant for a couple of minutes before ‘two burly bouncers’ forced her to leave, blasting: ‘Mark thinks he’s the king of Essex. He’s so up his own a**e.’

However following Lauren’s claims, Sheesh later took to Twitter to hit back at the accusations and slam Lauren’s version of events as ‘ridiculous’.

The post read: ‘So @laurengoodger still going on, she was asked to leave last Wednesday because she never had a booking, she walked in to the restaurant sat on someone’s table who she didn’t know so she could talk to her 2 friends on the table opposite, we do not accept this behaviour at Sheesh.’

‘@markwright has never asked me to remove Lauren, (ridiculous statement).’

The statement continued stating that the diners must adhere to the Essex establishment’s ‘strict rules’ regardless of ‘who u are.’ Yikes!

Thirty-year-old Mark has also commented on the whole debacle with a statement on his behalf revealing that the former reality star: ‘emphatically denies there is any truth in Lauren’s accusations that he had her rejected from Sheesh or any other establishment prior to that.’

We have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing of Sheeshgate…