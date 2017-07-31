Aww! Mark Wright has the CUTEST message for wife Michelle Keegan as they reunite after weeks apart

Mark has shared a very emotional message with his followers

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have had a tough few months after being forced to spend the summer apart due to their hectic schedules.

While Coronation Street star, Michelle has been busy filming for the third series of hit BBC show Our Girl in South Africa, Mark has been juggling jobs in London, Los Angles and Spain. Woah!

And it seems that the long distance is definitely taking it’s toll on Mark as the lovesick TOWIE hunk has been pining after his famous wife on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a tired looking selfie after another long flight, but it was the caption that really got his 1.4 million followers talking as he admitted his wife meant more to him than anything else in the world. Awww.

‘Feeling very tired and jet lag,’ the reality star started the lengthy caption.

‘Currently on the 3rd plane in 2 days. How my life has been for a while, It’s been an amazing but long 2-3 months, travelling on planes constantly to different parts of the world making stuff happen.

‘Things have payed off massively and soon I will have some very exciting news I can reveal, news that a few years ago I could only dream of.’

Moving on to his wife, the Essex lad then gushed: ‘However, all this said and done, after all these amazing experiences and incredible steps forward in the path I have chosen, the main thing I’m thinking about is the fact I have 2 more flights to go in 24hours and il be back in the arms of the person that means more than anything to me.’

Adding: ‘OMG how this moment is going to be cherished. It’s been well overdue and I’m more excited than you can imagine.’

Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the sweet pic, with one writing: ‘Lovely word’s Mark and cherish every minute with Michelle’.

Another added: ‘This is super cute, you guys are super cute’, while a third said: ‘How cute! Enjoy your time together’.

And it looks like Mark isn’t the only one that’s on the move 30-year-old Michelle also posted a farewell to Cape Town on her own Instagram as she prepares to be reunited with her other half.

Aw! These two are melting our hearts.