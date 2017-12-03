Michelle was celebrating the last day of Our Girl filming

Absence really does make the heart grow fonder, especially for Mark Wright who penned a heartfelt message to wife, Michelle Keegan as she wrapped filming on Our Girl.

The besotted hubby heaped praise on his ‘little trooper’ in a sweet Instagram message on Saturday, congratulating her on eight months of filming but also expressing his excitement as he prepares to be reunited with his love.

Sharing a picture of Michelle in costume as her character Georgie Lane, Mark said: ‘Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones. @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day.

‘I’m so proud of you, words can’t even explain. It’s going to be the best Christmas ever !! I love you so much my little trooper x.’

Fans were overtaken by Mark’s message, with one writing: ‘How beautiful love you guys together @wrighty_@michkeegan have the best Christmas.’

While another said: ‘Made for each other – can’t wait to see your Christmas pics.’ And another added: ‘What lovely words. Xx you really are a fab couple xx’.

Meanwhile, Michelle celebrated filming her final scenes with her co-stars, who appeared as equally excited as the former Coronation Street star to be heading home to their loved ones.

Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, Michelle is walking through the set in Malaysia, with several of her co-stars, who appear to have taken their tops off to keep cool in the heat, singing Spice Girls Wannabe behind her.

Michelle also posted a video of the cast singing in unison on a bus heading to the set, clearly thrilled at returning home after a long filming schedule.

And it seems Michelle and Mark will be celebrating their reunion with Christmas in Los Angeles, as Michelle recently told The Sun: ‘As soon as I wrap up filming here, I’m going to see him in the States and I’ll spend a month there which will be very nice for me, to have some time off.

‘Everyone says absence makes the heart grow fonder, and it’s nice to miss someone.’