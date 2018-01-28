Are Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan LA’s new power couple?

How unlikely stars Mark and Michelle are taking over across the pond

He became a household name after shooting to fame in 2010 on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex, but eight years later, Mark Wright is worlds away from Brentwood as he rubs shoulders with Hollywood’s elite.

And it seems wife Michelle Keegan is set to follow in his footsteps.

Where others have failed, it looks like this is one couple who are about to succeed…

There’s no denying that we wondered how the Essex man bagged himself one of the most coveted roles on US television as an Extra TV host – and it seems as though it was all down to a little help from a famous friend.

Mark has revealed that former One Direction star Niall Horan helped him get his foot in the door Stateside when he allowed the 31-year-old exclusive access to his music video, which, of course, impressed the show’s producers.

But if you’d thought that his new life had come easy, you’d be wrong. The TOWIE label is hard to shake off and, after stints on I’m A Celeb and Strictly Come Dancing, Mark has admitted just how hard it has been to put his reality past behind him.

‘Reality shows carry a stigma. You get, “I can’t take him seriously, he has no talent. He is thick. He is from Essex,”’ Mark revealed.

He continued, ‘I believe proving people wrong is the number one thing. Being a reality star is a huge positive, as you are famous instantly if the show is good. But if you want to break away from that, then comes the negative.’

However, Mark has definitely proved people wrong and has cracked Hollywood. Interviewing the likes of Helen Mirren, Paris Hilton and Kevin Costner is all in a day’s work for the presenter, and it seems as though he’s determined to help Michelle, 30, crack the US, too – by introducing her to some famous faces.

‘Michelle has always dreamed of seeing Celine Dion. I got her tickets for Christmas and, through contacts at work, I got her a private meet and greet,’ he admitted.

Unsurprisingly, the actress wants to be right by her husband’s side in the States, telling Now that her agent is setting her up a number of meetings.

‘I’ve been spending some time in Los Angeles with Mark, which is so nice to have some time together! My US agent is in LA too, so I’ve had a few meetings set up over there,’ she said.

With a string of successful acting roles, such as Our Girl and Tina and Bobby, already under her belt, we have no doubt that Michelle will be on US screens in no time.

It seems as though the couple are even attempting to emulate the success of David and Victoria Beckham, after they proved the doubters wrong.

Mark isn’t only helping his wife, but is also helping to pave the way for other British reality stars, with the likes of TOWIE’s Gemma Collins recently landing her first job in America, too.

Although Mark and Michelle are happy to visit the UK, he’s confessed it will take a lot to ditch the American dream.

‘If I get offered the next big Saturday night show in England, I would go home to do it, but then I would stay here,’ he said. ‘I love it here and Michelle is with me now. I’m really happy.’

If things keep going well for the pair, it seems that UK TV will soon be a distant memory for both Mark and Michelle.