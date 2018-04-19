And it's very simple!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been living and working apart for the best part of a year now.

With the former Coronation Street actress filming abroad for Our Girl and her TOWIE star hubby landing a new presenting job in LA, the couple have found themselves on opposite sides of the globe.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But despite rarely getting to see his other half, Essex lad Mark has now revealed how the couple manage to keep their marriage alive.

Speaking from Los Angeles on Lorraine, the 31-year-old said: ‘I’m a bit jetlagged today as I’ve just come off a flight a few hours ago as I’ve just been home for the weekend.

More: Wow! You won’t BELIEVE how much profit Michelle Keegan just made in her company

‘When I get a couple of day off I fly there and when she gets a couple of days off she flies here. It’s easy enough – we just make it work as we’re young.’

Responding to speculation that their relationship has been put under strain due to the distance, he added: ‘We’re together – we don’t always report when we see each other but we make it work.

‘We don’t have kids yet and while we’re young and chasing our dreams we make sure things are good.’

The reality star then added: ‘Wifi makes FaceTime free so we make it work.’

Since Mark moved to Hollywood in September last year, 30-year-old Michelle has been spotted visiting her beau a fair few times.

The pair – who married in 2015 – attended a glitzy Oscars bash together last month and a sweet trip to Universal studios a few weeks ago.

And it looks like Michelle has been enjoying her time across the pond so much that she’s also keen to make a splash there and was spotted attending some castings in the city.

Although the actress has ruled out a permanent move with her hubby, as she told Cosmopolitan last month: ‘I’m too much of a home-bod. I like going back just to breathe.’