The pair have spent eight months apart this year

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan spent most of 2017 apart – with Mark busy cracking LA as an entertainment reporter on Extra TV and Michelle jetting all around the world to film BBC drama Our Girl.

But after the pair finally reunited this Christmas for some low-key family festivities back in Essex, they didn’t spend much time in the UK before jetting back to LA to ring in the New Year as a couple.

And after months of keeping their relationship off social media, these two finally treated fans to a glimpse into their NYE together. Hooray!

Celebrating the start of 2018 in California, Mark was the first to take to Instagram with a shot of himself and his Coronation Street star wife in the Hollywood hills after a hike.

The former TOWIE star captioned the sweet snap: ‘Last sunset of 2017 stateside. Bring on 2018. Live, love, learn, grow, progress, stay healthy happy new year x’.

How cute is that? And 30-year-old Mark didn’t stop there, as he then went on the share another two loved-up photos with his other half including a passionate KISSING snap.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the first snap shows the couple cosying up on the mountain top as Mark puts his arms round Michelle and she smiles at the camera. AW!

And the second video gives fans the first glimpse of their NYE celebrations together as they can be seen ringing in 2018 with a passionate kiss alongside a heart face emoji.

However, while Mark gushed about Michelle in his own social media posts, he wasn’t so impressed with his actress wife as she demonstrated with her very own video on Instagram.

In the short clip, the Essex lad can be seen shaking his head in disapproval as his missus sits next to him necking back a shot. Well, it was the New Year after all!

The brunette beauty looks to be having a great time in the funny vid as she captioned it ‘Going rogue….’.

Going rogue…. 🙈😳 A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the couple’s sweet posts as one wrote: ‘Happy New Year to you both!’

‘Happy New Year Mr and Mrs Wright!! Legends,’ said another.

While a third wrote: ‘Two of the most beautiful people. Happy new year.’

N’aww! Let’s hope these two get to spend more time together in 2018.