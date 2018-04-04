And we're VERY jealous

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have definitely come a long way since their early telly days.

Not only has Essex lad Mark transformed from TOWIE to A-List in just a few years, but Mich has also swapped the Coronation Street cobbles for gritty drama Our Girl.

And it looks like the only way is up for these two, as it’s now been revealed LA-based presenter Mark will soon be heading back to the UK to cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Royal Wedding. How exciting is that?

Actress Michelle spilled the beans while chatting to Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain earlier today, confessing that her hubby will be jetting home just in time for the big day on May 19.

After discussing her favourite shows up for an award at the TV BAFTAs, 30-year-old Michelle was asked: ‘How’s Marky getting on in LA?’

To which she replied: ‘He’s loving it. He’s in the sunshine anyway. I think he’s coming back in May because he’s covering the Royal wedding so he’ll be back soon.’

When asked if he’d bagged himself an invite to the huge day, Michelle then joked: ‘No. Gutted.’

OKAY, so they might not technically be invited to The Royal wedding, but being asked to cover it is still pretty exciting!

It comes as Michelle recently flew back to Blighty to shoot the final scenes of Our Girl after spending the last month with her beau in LA.

As well as attending the glitzy Oscar Awards together, the pair also enjoyed a load of fun-filled days together including a trip to Universal Studios theme park in Hollywood.

They were also joined by Michelle’s parents Jacqueline and Michael who seemed to be enjoying their taste of the LA lifestyle while visiting their son-in-law.

We’re sure these two are looking forward to being reunited again next month!