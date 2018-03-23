Could they possibly be any fitter?

Michelle Keegan is currently spending most of her time living her best life in LA where hubby Mark Wright now works as a telly presenter.

We’re not jealous at all…

But even when she’s away from the UK, Coronation Street actress Michelle has been keeping fans updated on Instagram by sharing a load of snaps from across the pond.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And her latest photo is sure to impress her 3.4million followers as she whipped out her phone for a quick mirror selfie – while also casually showing off her incredible body.

More: Sneak peek! Take a look inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s incredible Essex home…

Giving the camera her best pout, the actress can be seen bobbing up and down in a pair of low-rise jeans and a mustard crop top, which she accessorised with a baker boy hat and Gucci belt.

‘Keegs woz ere’, the star wrote next to the clip. And seriously, just LOOK at those abs…

Impressive, right? But not one to be outdone, her TOWIE husband Mark has also been showcasing his six pack while getting hot in the gym.

The 31-year-old can be seen crouching on the floor without a top on, surrounded by weights while sweat pours off his seriously ripped bod.

With a rather pained expression on his face, Essex lad has clearly been working hard to get in shape.

Meanwhile, although we’ve been battling the Beast from the East for what feels like FOREVER, it looks like Mich and Mark have also been facing some weather troubles of their own.

The A-Listers took to their Instagram Stories this week to share snaps of the rain pouring down in Hollywood.

‘Another sunny day in LA’, Michelle wrote next to her snap which shows the road surrounded by palms trees.

There are worse places to be, guys…