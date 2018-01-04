How cute are these two?

Mark Wright might have had to return to work in LA but he’s still found time for a cute date night with Michelle Keegan.

The former TOWIE star – who landed his role as a presenter on American entertainment show Extra last September – posted a sweet photo with his wife on Wednesday as they watched an ice hockey game together.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan share first loved-up selfies in MONTHS

In the snap Mark, 30, smiles for the camera whilst Michelle stands with her arm around him.

‘West Ham and Man City can wait for a bit,’ Mark captioned the picture. ‘Right now we support @lakings haha. Love the ice hockey !!’

It certainly looks like the Essex boy has become a fan – he’s wearing an LA Kings top in the snap.

Michelle, 30, opted for a casual look in a white t-shirt, a black bomber jacket and a baker boy hat.

Fans of the pair were thrilled to see them together again, especially after they were forced to spend months apart last year due to their busy work schedules taking them to different countries.

‘ahhh beautiful couple im pleased your getting to spend some happy quality time together,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘What a gorgeous couple’

It comes as they continue to spend time with each other following their reunion for the festive season.

After enjoying Christmas in Essex, Mark and Michelle have since been hanging out in the US whilst Mark is working.

Last week they welcomed in 2018 in LA and Mark posted a sweet photo of the couple watching the sunset together.

‘Last sunset of 2017 stateside. Bring on 2018. Live, love, learn, grow, progress, stay healthy 💙 happy new year,’ the TV star wrote.

It looks like they’ve already been having fun this year too, with both posting photos from a trip to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park on Wednesday.

Here’s hoping 2018 will be a good one for Mark and Michelle!