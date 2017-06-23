‘Unfollow time!’ Mark Wright ANGERS fans after sharing THIS photo with Piers Morgan

Mark's unexpected friendship with the GMB host has caused a big social media reaction

Former TOWIE star, Mark Wright has made a whole host of famous pals since his presenting career skyrocketed a few years ago.

If the Take Me Out star isn’t hanging out with One Directioner Niall Horan, he’s chilling with global superstar Mariah Carey.

Casual.

But it’s Mark’s latest celeb pal who’s really got fans talking following an exciting day at Ascot on Thursday.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

After enjoying his afternoon in the sun, the 30-year-old shared a snap of him and none other than Piers Morgan puffing on cigars while in the stands.

‘YOU WHAT!? ASCOT…. with that man @thepiersmorgan What a day,’ the star wrote next to the snap on Instagram.

YOU WHAT !? ASCOT…. with that man @thepiersmorgan What a day A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

But the selfie with controversial GMB presenter, Piers didn’t go down too well with Mark’s followers who then inundated Michelle Keegan‘s hubby with comments – with some even saying they were going to unfollow him.

More: Lucky, Michelle Keegan! Mark Wright sends fans wild with VERY steamy selfie

‘If that’s the company u keep then its unfollow time,’ one angry follower commented.

Another fumed: ‘No! PM is such a vile man.’

A third slammed: ‘Why spend time with that d***head….you’ve much more class!’

While a few went even further, with comments along the lines of: ‘Piers is the biggest c*** going.’

Erm… Ouch!

But not all the comments were negative, and some followers couldn’t get enough of Mark’s unexpected friendship as one impressed fan said: ‘This is definitely a cool pic!’

‘My two favourite men,’ another commented, while one follower even branded the morning telly presenter ‘hot’.

While fellow TOWIE star and cousin, Elliott Wright also got involved, writing on Mark’s pic: ‘Haha great pic boy x.’

More: Fans SLAM Mark Wright after he retweets controversial Donald Trump terror attack post

But Mark isn’t the only who’s divided viewers by hanging out with 57-year-old, Piers as This Morning star Holly Willoughby was recently blasted for sharing a similar photo with the host.

After posting an Insta shot of the pair lunching together, followers flocked to social media to tell the 36-year-old exactly what they thought about the picture.

And it wasn’t particularly positive…

Lovely afternoon with @thepiersmorgan … Thank you for a wonderful lunch xxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 16, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Although we’re not sure Piers will be too phased considering he basically lives and breathes controversy…