The Extra TV host and his family celebrated the birthday of a very familiar face in LA

There’s no denying Mark Wright is making waves in the US right now, and it seems he’s building a circle of A-list friends to match his new status.

Mark, 30, was joined in Los Angeles this week by sisters Jess and Natalya – who joined him in celebrating new mate Piers Morgan’s birthday!

But controversial Piers, 53, isn’t Mark’s only new bestie, as former footballer Gary Lineker was also present for the party.

Captioning a shot of them altogether, former TOWIE star Mark wrote: ‘Such a nice evening celebrating @piersmorgan birthday tonight.’

Mark also posted a hilarious photo of them presenting Piers with a Donald Trump birthday cake, a nod to his highly publicised friendship with the US president.

Unsurprisingly Mark’s followers were left more than a little bit baffled by his new pals. One wrote: ‘I just don’t get this picture at all. I wouldn’t put you and Piers Morgan as friends.’

Another said: ‘Celeb friends always make me chuckle, they always seem so random!’

Since shooting to fame as co-host of Extra TV, alongside Mario Lopez, Mark has been pictured hanging out regularly with stars including actress Millie Bobby Brown and Richard Bacon.

But the Essex boy hasn’t forgotten his roots, as he was sure to wish best mate James ‘Arg’ Argent good luck ahead of his appearance on The Real Full Monty this week.

He tweeted: ‘Good luck to my man @RealJamesArgent very brave my friend and for a great cause. Wish I was there.’

We know where we’d rather be, to be honest…