The TOWIE star is back home!

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are set to have a very special Christmas this year.

After spending the past eight months on different sides of the world – with Extra presenter Mark currently living in LA and Michelle filming abroad for Our Girl – this week the pair will finally be reunited.

About time!

After Corrie actress Michelle, 30, arrived home last week, 30-year-old Mark revealed he’s also touched down in the UK with a photo from his plane.

‘Safe to say I have deffo arrived home at Christmas time!!’ the former TOWIE star wrote next to a snowy shot of the airport.

Mark then gave his 1.4million followers a glimpse as to what he’s been up to on the 11 hour flight from LA – and it’s got us feeling VERY festive.

Sharing a snap of his on-board TV screen, telly star Mark revealed he’d been watching Christmas classic Home Alone while tucking into a nice glass of something cold.

‘Perfect situation right now. Flying home for Christmas’, he wrote next to the snap.

And after getting used to 27 degree heat in Hollywood, as soon as he touched down Mark did something even MORE festive as he picked up a seasonal drink to warm him up on his way home.

Mark’s return comes after we revealed the reality star is desperate to start a family with his wife.