Fans have been loving Mark's latest shot

Mark Wright has been living the American dream after bagging a job as an entertainment reporter at Extra TV across the pond.

As well as mingling with megastars such as Channing Tatum and Liam Neeson (we’re not jealous all), the former TOWIE star has also been treating us to a load of shots from the US.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And his latest picture has caused quite the stir on Instagram after Mark shared a photo taken during an evening stroll along the beach.

In the cheeky shot, the topless 30-year-old can be seen flashing his toned back as he looks out at the picturesque sunset.

Holding a towel with the American flag on, Michelle Keegan’s hubby wrote: ‘Drying off, #beachday #sunday The only towel they sold 🇺🇸 I need one from home🇬🇧’.

Drying off, #beachday #sunday The only towel they sold 🇺🇸 I need one from home🇬🇧 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

And Mark’s 1.4million followers were quick to comment on the shot, with one writing: ‘Fit !!! Michelle Keegan is one lucky lady’.

Another joked: ‘Flasher!!’, while a third added: ‘Can see the shorts line … gutted 👎🏻’.

MORE: Finally! Mark Wright shares first selfie with Michelle Keegan in MONTHS – and fans are loving it

Mark’s cheeky beach shot comes after he shared a cute selfie with Coronation Street star, Michelle for the first time in months as she continues to film for BBC’s Our Girl in Malaysia, South Africa and Nepal.. Congratulating his wife before the third series of the drama kicked off last week, Essex lad Mark can be seen smiling up at the camera as brunette beauty, Michelle poses in her army gear. Finally it’s here !! Tomo night on @bbc 9pm it’s the launch of OUR GIRL !! Cannot wait !! This little ones hard work will all seem worth while. So proud of you @michkeegan 💚 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:07am PDT ‘Finally it’s here!!’ the star wrote next to the shot. ‘Tomo night on @bbc 9pm it’s the launch of OUR GIRL !! Cannot wait !! This little ones hard work will all seem worth while. So proud of you @michkeegan’. N’awww.

And despite being separated from his other half, Mark has also been gushing over Michelle’s cover for the October issue of Women’s Health magazine.