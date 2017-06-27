He took a break from DJ duties in Magaluf to record the video message...

Mark Wright is a busy man these days. As well as presenting for Extra TV in the US he spends a lot of time flying between party islands to DJ for boozy Brits.

But the 30-year-old still has time for his fans – and their mums! One partygoer in Magaluf has praised Mark taking the time to record a sweet video for his ill mum.

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares adorable anniversary message to husband Mark Wright

In the clip, former TOWIE star Mark says: ‘Sending you all the love in the world, my darling. I’m with your son. I wish you were here and I wish you all the best. Get well soon.’

Twitter user Chris Rae added: ‘So much respect for Mark Wright asking me to let him take a video on my phone to wish my mum to get well.’ Aww…

After playing his Magaluf set it was onto Ibiza for Mark, where he was met by some of his fellow TOWIE boys.

MORE: Mark Wright sends fans into meltdown with steamy bulge photo

Sharing a snap of him with Tom Pearce and Dan Edgar, he wrote: ‘When you finish your set in IBIZA and these lot are waiting for ya !! #support #dj #ibiza.’

And it seems, despite all of that fun in the sun, there’s one thing missing from Mark’s crazy life: his wife Michelle Keegan, who’s away filming in South Africa.

Posting a grab from one of his poolside video chats with Michelle, also 30, Mark gushed: ‘When you’re playing silly buggers on the FaceTime. Pining for this one today… #crackingup.’