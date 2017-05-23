Marnie Simpson reveals she had an abortion at 19 after falling pregnant with Big Brother star Anthony Hutton

The Geordie Shore star makes the shock revelation in her autobiography

We’re used to Marnie Simpson laying everything on the table. Having been a part of reality TV show, Geordie Shore for the past three years, it’s hard for the 25-year-old to keep much about her private-life, well… private.

But with her tell-all book ‘Stripped Bare’ due to be released in June, the MTV star has given fans an insight into her life before fame, revealing upsetting details about one particular past relationship.

It turns out the 25-year-old fell pregnant at the age of 19 while she was dating former Big Brother star Anthony Hutton.

Knowing she couldn’t raise a child at the young age, Marnie then took the heartbreaking decision to have an abortion which she claims the 2005 BB winner fully supported.

The CBB favourite bravely opens up about her heartbreak in the autobiography, explaining: ‘I blurted it out to Anthony straight away but I didn’t know whether I’d done the right thing. I was 19 and he was 29. Maybe he wanted a baby.

‘As for me, I couldn’t get my own life sorted out, let alone look after a child. After some thinking, it became clear that I had to have the pregnancy terminated.’

She continued: ‘At the time, it felt like a very clinical decision and I don’t remember feeling very emotional about it.

‘An abortion was the only way out and Anthony had agreed he would stand by me whatever my decision.’

And it turns out Marnie has never quite gotten over her decision, despite being certain it was the right one, as the star admitted: ‘I’ve never regretted choosing an abortion but I did block it out for a long time.

‘Sometimes, usually if I’m feeling low, I do ask, what if? I honestly can’t imagine how my life would have turned out.’

However the reality pro did admit that she feels completely differently now and thinks she could cope as a parent, adding: ‘I reckon if I were to get pregnant now, I’d keep the baby because I’m older and in a different place in my life,’ she added.

Although Marnie recently revealed re-living her experiences by penning the autobiography was tough, she told OK!: ‘I have a lot of young fans, so I wanted to be honest about what I went through as it might help someone going through the same thing.’

Good on you, Marn – we can’t wait to read the rest of the book.