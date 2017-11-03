Marnie really isn't hanging about...

Marnie Simpson might have only been dating former Union J star Casey Johnson for five months but the pair have already taken a HUGE relationship step.

Geordie Shore favourite Marnie – who met her fella on MTV reality show Single AF – excitedly revealed to fans on Thursday that she and Casey have already bought a HOUSE together in London and are busy decorating it. Blimey.

The 25-year-old announced on Twitter: ‘Picked out the new floor today for our new house it’s coming along Nicely @CaseyCodyJ #LondonBound #HomeOwners #DreamHouse #Excited’

Meanwhile Casey, 22, suggested he was just as excited about it all by retweeting the message.

The couple have already moved in together in Essex but the fact that they’ve now invested in a house is a pretty big deal.

Marnie’s fans are chuffed for her and many have wished her well in making the move.

‘So proud of you @MarnieGShore you better be having a house warming party,’ one Twitter user commented, whilst another said: ‘i’m so happy for you both’

And one added: ‘Can’t wait to see it!’

Marnie’s mum also seems thrilled for the lovebirds and posted: ‘Dream home proud of ya beautiful’

The reality star has had several relationships in the public eye before, having dated TOWIE’s Lewis Bloor and fellow Geordie Shore cast member Aaron Chalmers.

She was also briefly engaged to Ricky Rayment following a whirlwind romance in 2015.

This time it looks like Marnie is feeling much more positive about the future though and recently admitted that she’s even thought about having kids with Casey one day.

‘I’m getting older and want marriage and children,’ she told the Daily Star in September. ‘I don’t have time to waste on a bloody showmance.’

She refused to call him ‘The One’ though after her previous bad luck in love.

‘I’ve said that too many times in the past and ended up looking like an idiot so I’m not going to jinx it this time,’ Marnie explained.

‘I am loved-up and happy though. Casey isn’t like any of the guys I’ve ever dated before so I’m hoping this time is different.’

Marnie and Casey ended up falling for each other on Single AF despite the idea being that they date others, but the romance hit a bump in the road when it was revealed that Casey had ben using a dating app whilst seeing Marnie.

They look to have got past the drama though and things are clearly getting very serious.

Good luck with the move, guys!