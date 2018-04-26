Rather you than us, Marnie!

Marnie Simpson recently hit back at bodyshamers saying she was happy with her healthy figure.

But that hasn’t stopped the Geordie Shore lass’ quest for the perfect bum as she shared a video on Wednesday after getting injections in her behind. Ouch!

Yup, we suggest you look away if your squeamish because the 26-year-old gave her followers a glimpse of the procedure which sees her bum becoming more pert as a needle injects her with filler.

Next to the snap of Marn’s bare bottom shared on her Instagram account, she claimed the fillers enhance her ‘natural curves’ and help her achieve a ’rounder shape’.

The Ex On The Beach star – who confessed to putting on ‘almost two stone’ after moving in with boyfriend Casey Johnson – admitted: ‘Everyone knows I’ve gained a lot of weight recently.

‘So this has helped me achieve a nicer shape without going under the knife.

‘My bum was completely numb so I didn’t feel a thing and there is LITERALLY no down time or recovery. perfect !!!!’