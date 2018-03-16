You won't BELIEVE how much she's changed...

We can’t believe it’s been a whole five years since Newcastle lass Marnie Simpson crashed into the Geordie Shore house as Sophie Kasaei‘s bubbly cousin.

Since joining the show in 2013, we’ve seen Marn get with a fair few of her co-stars – including Gaz Beadle, Scotty T and most recently Aaron Chalmers – as well as dramatically walk away from the show in 2015 after getting engaged to TOWIE’s Ricky Rayment.

(We all know how THAT ended…)

But after a load of partying, arguments and tashing on, now the 26-year-old has announced that her time on the MTV show is officially over. Whaaat?!

Taking to Twitter with the shock news, Marnie told her followers: ‘For everyone keep asking I have in fact permanently left Geordie shore, it was just time to move on.

Following in the footsteps of pals Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan, the reality star continued: ‘It just wasn’t the same without everyone who left and I made the decision to leave, it was a wild 5 years and I’m really thankful I got to do it!’

Obviously, all the loyal GS fans were absolutely gutted, and one gushed: ‘Sad to see you go Geordie Shore will not be the same.’

‘What a shame, she was the best one,’ another commented, while a third added: ‘You will be missed, was definitely my favourite’.

It comes after the Celebrity Big Brother star revealed she wasn’t sure whether she was going to return for the next series after finding love with Casey Johnson during her time on reality show Single AF.

‘It’s awful [being there without him], I just miss him so much,’ she told The Mirror in January.

‘I miss his cuddles and his laugh and it’s just horrible being in there without him, but I still have fun with the girls.’ AW!

So, in honour of the telly star bidding farewell to the most famous house in the North East, we’ve decided to take a look back at her EPIC transformation over the years.

And you won’t BELIEVE how much she’s changed…