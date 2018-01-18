The Tweet has since been deleted

Marnie Simpson shot to fame on Geordie Shore back in 2013, but now the reality star has seemingly hit out at the MTV show in a scathing Tweet.

Following the latest episode, a sneak peak of next week’s drama showed the Newcastle gang hitting the Toon to celebrate Marnie’s 26th birthday.

And some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that although the scenes were filmed months ago, it was only Marnie’s birthday on Tuesday.

Which prompted one viewer to write on Twitter: ‘I don’t understand how it was @MarnieGShore birthday in the house a couple months ago and it’s also marnies birthday today ????’

According to The Sun, Marnie then quoted the tweet and replied: ‘It’s coz it’s fake and scripted’. Eeeek!

The tweet has now been deleted and Marnie’s reps have made no further comment on the remarks.

This comes after former CBB star Marnie recently hinted that she could be set to leave the Geordie family for good following new dad Gaz Beadle’s recent exit.

When asked who would be next to leave, the star replied: ‘Probably me’.

‘I find it hard to film. I suffer with OCD and anxiety and I get stressed’, she explained to The Star.

‘I want to keep on top of my work outside the house and you can’t do that when you’re filming.’

‘Everyone thinks it’s easy but it’s actually really hard.’

Marnie has also spoke about how the show is affecting her relationship with boyfriend, Casey Johnson – who she met while filming Single AF last year – revealing that it puts a strain on their romance.

She said: ‘I can’t put up a picture of Casey without trolls commenting about me and Aaron, which is difficult.’

At this rate, there will be no one left in the Geordie Shore house!