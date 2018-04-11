Marnie Simpson hits back at cruel body trolls who brand her an ‘elephant’

The Geordie Shore star took to twitter to clear up weight gain rumours

Marnie Simpson has been forced to defend her weight after a cruel troll branded her an ELEPHANT on Twitter.

The former Geordie Shore star – who has just returned from a holiday with her boyfriend Casey Johnson – came back down to reality with a thud as she was subject to cruel abuse online.

Sharing a snap of Marnie on holiday alongside a picture of an elephant, the Twitter user wrote: ‘It’s uncanny @marnie about time you laid off the milkshakes!???”

To which Marnie quipped: ‘Disgusting sorry I was trying to enjoy my holiday. I’m hardly an elephant I’m a healthy size 12! Grow up!’

Fans rushed to Marnie’s defence and accused the social media troll of body shaming.

‘Another one who loves to body shame what a idiot grow up,’ one fan tweeted. Another said: ‘You look fine, ignore them.’

Marnie’s battle with her weight has one that’s been well documented, and last year Marnie admitted to feeling the biggest she’s ever been.

‘How did I get so fat? I honestly think it’s the fattest I’ve felt in a long time. I blame @mtvgeordieshore feeding us kebabs every night,’ she tweeted.

She also confessed to gaining ‘almost two stone’ just one month after moving in with boyfriend Casey.

Marnie’s weight gain comes three years after she lost a whopping 17Ibs in a month, but still insisted she’ll never be happy with her body.

Opening up about her battle with body dysmorphia, the reality TV star said: ‘While I want to keep my curves, I have to say, like many women, I don’t think I will ever be happy with my weight.’

Marnie’s not the only one of the Geordie Shore girls fighting to shed the pounds. Her co-stars Sophie Kasaei, Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan have all transformed their bodies over the years.