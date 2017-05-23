The Geordie Shore star's relationship with Lewis ended in February

In the eight months that they were together, Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor had enough public scuffles and dramas to fill a relationship ten times as long.

From infidelities, to screaming matches at the airport, the reality TV stars had quite the fiery fling, before calling it quits in February 2017.

However, according to some pre-released passages from Marnie’s upcoming book, their time together included a dark side that was kept more private – as she makes the shock claim that Lewis sent her ‘awful messages’ and wanted to ‘kick her head around’.

In extracts from her first autobiography, Stripped Bare, 25-year-old Geordie Shore star Marnie opens up about her relationship with former TOWIE star Lewis.

After initially getting together in the Summer 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother, their romance continued until earlier this year, when it was discovered that Lewis cheated on Marnie – during a Valentine’s Day trip.

However, she’s now claimed that their time together was more toxic than the public imagined. Published in OK!, snippets from her book read:

‘…he sent me the most awful messages I’ve ever received in my life. He said he prayed I was dead… he even called me a webbed-foot, big-nosed Geordie c**t!

‘And he said he wanted to to get my head and kick it around like a football. How twisted is that?’

The outspoken star also goes on to say that one encounter between them led her to attempt jumping out of a moving car to escape:

‘At one point, Lewis was in my car smashing his foot against the windscreen and, in a moment of madness, I tried to escape the car while it was still moving.’

As of yet, Lewis has not responded to his ex-girlfriend’s claims, and declined to comment when approached by a newspaper.

Here’s hoping they manage to move on happily, and separately – for good, this time.