But warns Strictly’s not quite so easy!

When Aston Merrygold hit the top of the leaderboard in the first week of Strictly Come Dancing his fans were delighted.

But when we caught up with his former JLS bandmate Marvin Humes, 32, at the Michael Jackson Scream album launch in London, he told us Aston still has a ‘long way to go’.

‘Of course he was the best dancer in JLS – 100 per cent,’ said Marvin. ‘He’s always been a talented dancer but you know what, Strictly is completely different. In JLS, we did R’n’B, pop, and boyband moves and they don’t exist on the ballroom floor, so he’s having to start from scratch and learn all these new techniques and dance styles. Obviously, he’s got rhythm but he has to learn a lot.’

At the time Now went to press it was unknown whether the 29-year-old singer had defended his title but nevertheless, he’s got the full support of his former bandmates.

JLS fans will remember Aston’s signature backflips during his time performing with the band, but now he’s up against some big personalities and will have to sustain his rhythm and energy to wow the judges.

‘He’s doing so well,’ said Marvin. ‘We’re all so proud of him – he’s in his element, he loves it and he’s working very, very hard.’ But Marvin warned, ‘It’s still early days – obviously he did very well in the first week but there’s still a long way to go and there are some fantastic dancers in the competition.’

One of whom is Marvin’s wife’s former Saturdays bandmate, Mollie King, 30.

The Capital FM DJ, who has daughters Alaia-Mai, four, and seven-month-old Valentina with wife Rochelle, 28, added, ‘It’s a marathon not a sprint but we’ve no doubt he’s going to do really well and we’re all rooting for him a million per cent.’