The DJ has treated his followers to a few gym selfies

While his former band mate Aston Merrigold continues to impress with his moves on Strictly Come Dancing, it looks like Marvin Humes has also been training hard.

However, instead of hitting the dancefloor – the JLS star has clearly been putting in the hours at the gym as he’s now revealed his incredible body transformation.

The former X Factor singer treated fans to a snap of his impressive six pack in a before and after collage which highlighted the extent of his weight loss.

Reposting the image – which had originally been shared by his personal trainer Peter Mac – the caption read: ‘From day ONE (3/4Months ago) till now. Started off as a client, now a homie. And you want the best for your friends. #Transformation ALL WE ASK IS TRUST!!’

Dad-of-two Marvin, 32, then added: ‘Big up man like Peter Mac..mad respect bro.’

And judging by the amount of likes the snap racked up in just a matter of hours – we think it’s fair to say Marv’s 401k followers were blown away by his rippling muscles.

One fan wrote: ‘I thought that was two different people! Wow @marvinhumes x.’



And another added: ‘Chuffen ek I feel inspired @marvinhumes I need to get back in shape.’

A third fan commented: ‘Jheeeeze! This is amazing and mad respect to you for keeping it going.’

While a fourth simply wrote: ‘Wow u look amazing’.

Marvin showed off his new ripped bod while holidaying with wife of five years, Rochelle Humes last month.

The loved-up pair – who welcomed their second daughter together in March – looked happier than ever as they cuddled up on a boat in Ibiza.

Posting the sweet picture on Instagram, 28-year-old Rochelle poked fun at herself in the caption by writing: ‘Obligatory cringe couple on a boat ‘not posing pic’.

If these two aren’t couple goals? We don’t know what is…