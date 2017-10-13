Ooh! Marvin Humes sends wife Rochelle Humes naughty text messages!

Phones at the ready, people!

Rochelle and Marvin Humes. As relationships go, it’s hard not to be a lil’ jealous of the lovelyand

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2012, have welcomed two daughters into the world- all whilst remaining possibly the cutest couple in the ‘biz.

Ah, goals.

Recently, Now caught up with the couple to find out exactly *how* they’ve managed to remain so in love… and it turns out that a lil’ cheeky message here and there works wonders for the love life.

As we caught up with the couple, Marvin shared that the couple make an effort to set nights aside for dates in order to keep the magic alive.

The former JLS ‘fella shares: ‘It is hard to still have date nights but you have to make a point of making it happen… You have to remain husband and wife as well as parents’.

The father-of-two continues, ‘Of course we absolutely adore our children and love them to bits but it’s also important that we have our own time as well as a couple’.

Then, when quizzed on whether or not the pair still exchange ‘naughty messages’ on WhatsApp, Marvin teased: ‘Listen we’re a young couple…’.

Yup, says it all really. Phones at the ready, folks!

Recently, Marvin- who became a dad for the second time earlier this year- had taken to social media to share a snap of his two daughters sharing an adorable embrace- which her captioned: ‘Luckiest man in the world’.

Luckiest man in the world ❤️❤️ A post shared by Marvin Humes (@marvinhumes) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Fans were quick to comment on the snap of the sisters, with replies reading messages such as ‘This is so cute I actually wanna cry’ and ‘How adorable, gorgeous curls’.

The couple became parents for the second time earlier this year, as three-year-old Alaia-Mai became a big sister to their youngest daughter Valentina Raine.

Alice Perry





