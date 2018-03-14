Matt admits Katie sometimes makes him 'uncomfortable'

Katie Price has never been one for holding back and Matt Richardson DEFINITELY learned this when they first met…

The comedian got to know Katie, 39, when they were filming Celebrity Haunted Mansion recently and has revealed that she bluntly said something VERY rude to him straight away.

Speaking on Comedy Central UK’s The Chris Ramsey Show, Matt explained: ‘The first time I met her she came up to me and went, “How old are you?”

‘I went, “26”, and she went, “Bet you’ve had a few wanks over me”.’

Blimey. Host Chris looked shocked at the confession and asked back: ‘That is an opening line! Have you?’

A horrified Matt then replied: ‘No. Shut the f*** up, you.’

It wasn’t the only awkward moment between Matt and Katie during filming, with Matt admitting that she occasionally made him ‘uncomfortable’ with her outrageous character.

‘We had Katie Price doing a seance, but the problem with Katie Price is, Katie Price is a very impatient woman,’ the former Xtra Factor host explained.

‘So we had this seance, we do things for hours and hours overnight, and Katie is just going, “If there are any ghosts in here, touch me now! Touch me now!”

‘And she made me feel so uncomfortable because she is wonderfully mad and doesn’t give a s*** about anything.’

Yep, that sounds like the Pricey alright!

Matt was joined on the show – which airs on Wednesday 14 March at 10pm – by Made In Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, who looked pretty stunned by the revelations.

All cheeky remarks aside, Katie was clearly excited to take part in Celebrity Haunted Mansion as she has a keen interest in the supernatural.

Earlier this month the mum-of-five shared several spooky photos taken during a ‘ghost hunting’ session around her house and claimed she could see the face of a ‘little boy’ in the mirror.

‘So many ghostly figures and strange apparitions, some we could easily explain, but these are some of the best ones,’ Katie wrote as she shared pictures of what she believed to be ghostly visitors.

Eek!