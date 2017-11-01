The X Factor 2016 winner speaks out on the controversial scrapping of the sing off

Matt Terry has been there and done that when it comes to winning The X Factor, but whilst he’s working on new music with the hope of performing on this year’s live shows, he’s admitted he’s glad he’s not taking part in the contest this year.

Speaking to Celebs Now on the red carpet at the 2017 Pride of Britain Awards, Matt, 24, said he was backing a group to win this year but warned over the dangers of the show’s new format.

‘I think the sing off can rally save you’ Matt told us. ‘It happened with James Arthur he got bottom two, and he did it [won]. I truly believe that because I was in the bottom two that really helped.’

The new X Factor live show format sees the public vote fully decide who stays and who goes – the act that receives the lowest vote leaves the show WITHOUT a sing off. The contestant that received the highest votes is also revealed with the top two acts that receive the top votes battle it out to win a ‘money can’t buy prize’.

But Matt believes there’s an increased risk of losing a good singer this way.

He said: ‘There’s more risk of a good singer going home because some people might not have voted and I think its really dangerous seeing who has the most votes every week because they might think they’ve had so many votes I’ll leave them this week. Its kinda scary. I’d be really scared so I’m glad that we didn’t have that but I wish we had the prizes.’

When we asked who he was putting money on as winner, he replied: ‘I think a group should win’ he told us. ‘I like Rak-Su and I really love the Cutkelvins as well – I think its really nice that they’re brother and sister, [they’re] different.’

Last weekend’s show saw Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon step in for Simon Cowell on the show after the music mogul recovered from a fall at his home and Matt thinks she did a good job. He said: ‘Alesha [Dixon] is on enough [shows] all the time, I think she’s brilliant so yeah she’s mastered it [as an X Factor judge].’

Matt teased that he could be about to make a return – as a performer on one of the live shows.

He said: ‘You’ll have to keep watching’ but added that he’s got a huge gift for his former mentor Nicole Scherzinger that he intend to take with him.

‘I’ve got a massive present for Nicole that I haven’t been able to give to her yet I’m going to hang out with her at the live shows so I might take it then but its whether she can take it back again because its quite large.’

Ooooh wonder what that could be?…..

The Pride of Britain Awards with TSB, will be aired on ITV at 8pm on November 7.