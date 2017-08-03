Matthew McConaughey was visibly shocked after being told the sad news about his former co-star Sam Shepard’s death for the first time during a red carpet interview.

The American actor was at the LA premiere of his new film The Dark Tower when a reporter asked him how he felt about the acting legend’s death – to which his baffled reaction was caught on camera.

‘Sam Shepard moved on?’ the 47-year-old responded, before asking: ‘Gosh damnit, from what?’

The Hollywood actor – who starred alongside Shepard in 2012 movie ‘Mud’ – then held back tears as he paid tribute to the 73-year-old who died following complications with ALS last Thursday.

‘Look, I’m not going to trivialise that situation’ he replied, ‘I just heard about it for the first time.’

Clearly still processing the news, the dad-of-three went on to praised his co-star for his captivating talent in their movie, adding: ‘But I always told [director] Jeff Nichols this – in Mud, the whole trailer for Mud could be Sam Shepard sitting in that green chair telling the boy about who Mud is.

‘It would be about a two-and-a-half minute trailer, but it would have been really badass. He moved on today? Damn’.