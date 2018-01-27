Congratulations to the new parents!
McFly‘s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia announced the birth of their first child in a touching Instagram snap, sharing an ADORABLE picture of their little one.
The singer and Georgia welcomed a son in the early hours of Saturday morning and were quick to update their fans on their new arrival, whilst also revealing the tot’s name, Cooper Alf Jones.
Danny was every inch the proud dad when he shared a picture of the newborn’s foot, which gave fans their first glimpse at his little boy.
Following the birth, he told Hello! magazine: ‘He’s ace, so adorable and we can’t stop staring at him.’
In their initial announcement, delighted Danny told Hello! magazine: ‘I think we’re having a boy. I’m going to be a mess at the birth, when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her.’
Model and former Miss England Georgia previously revealed they had decided not to find out the gender of the baby.
Congrats, guys!