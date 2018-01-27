Congratulations to the new parents!

McFly‘s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia announced the birth of their first child in a touching Instagram snap, sharing an ADORABLE picture of their little one.

The singer and Georgia welcomed a son in the early hours of Saturday morning and were quick to update their fans on their new arrival, whilst also revealing the tot’s name, Cooper Alf Jones.

Danny was every inch the proud dad when he shared a picture of the newborn’s foot, which gave fans their first glimpse at his little boy.

MORE: Oops! Amanda Holden risks MAJOR wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless on wild night out with BGT stars Following the birth, he told Hello! magazine: ‘He’s ace, so adorable and we can’t stop staring at him.’ Fans were quick to congratulate the rocker on his first child, with one commenting: ‘Congratulationnnns, Danny and Georgia! I’m sure you’ll be the best parents that this little person could have!

Another said: ‘Congratulations, I’m so happy for you both ❤️❤️ what a lovely name as well 😍x’.

A third added: ‘Congratulations to you both! Enjoy your baby bubble it’s the best time 💙 welcome baby jones x’.

And a fourth said: ‘Beautiful name. Beautiful parents and a beautiful baby. Congratulations xxx’.

Danny later thanked his fans on Twitter for all their messages of support and congratulations.

‘Thanks for all the messages guys, @ thegeorgiaedit is doing brilliant and she was ACE all the way through. so proud,’ he tweeted.

Danny and Georgia, who have been happily married since 2014, announced the news they are expecting their first child together back in June 2017.