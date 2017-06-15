WATCH! McFly’s Harry Judd and famous pals STRIP OFF for The Real Full Monty – but will they go the whole way?

You NEED to see this...

Stay calm everyone, but some of the celeb world’s buffest men – including McFly hunk Harry Judd – are transforming into strippers on Thursday evening and we all get a front row seat.

Yup! Get ready for a load of bare torsos all in the name of a good cause, as Harry leads a group of male stars preparing themselves to strip COMPLETELY naked on stage for ITV’s new show, The Real Full Monty.

Marking the 20th anniversary of 90s classic The Full Monty, the one-off programme was made to raise awareness of cancer risks for men and demonstrate the importance of getting regular checks.

But it’s not just Strictly Come Dancing champ, Harry Judd daring-to-bare as also taking to the stage are TOWIE star Elliott Wright, Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden, Olympian Mark Foster, presenter Alexander Armstrong AND ballet pro Wayne Sleep.

Phew, that’s a lot of men…

And judging by the trailer, the famous stars REALLY get into their striptease after initially looking a little bit terrified about getting naked on national television.

‘The Full Monty means The Full Monty,’ says Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, before adding: ‘You’re standing on the stage in front of 2000 people stark naked.’

And we don’t blame the boys for their stunned silences and stern ‘nos’ as we’d probably react in the EXACT same way…

But after a bit of persuading, the lads seem more than up for it as Harry says: ‘We are doing something that none of us has ever done before,’ and Pointless star Alexander asks the rest of the boys: ‘Are we gonna have the courage to whip the hat away?’



Eeeek… we’ll have to tune in to find out.

Movember, Cancer Research, Everyman and Prostate Cancer UK are all supporting the show which airs on June 15ths at 8:30pm.

Watch the full trailer below, and get ready to be excited…