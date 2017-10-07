The couple are said to have called time on their relationship, again.

Megan McKenna is after an upgrade and looking to date someone ‘more famous‘ than Pete Wicks following reports the couple have split up for a second time.

The TOWIE star-turned country singer is believed to have called time on her romance with Pete less than four months after the pair rekindled their relationship in June.

And now it seems Megan is hoping her next relationship will be with someone who isn’t going to be ‘intimidated‘ by her rising stardom.

‘Megan isn’t even thinking about dating right now, but she knows that when she does move on from Pete, she needs to date someone as famous as her – or more famous – who understands the pressures of her career, plus the fact she’ll be flying all over the place as her music career takes off,’ a source told The Sun Online.

‘She needs someone who’s not intimidated by her success.’

Megan’s music career exploded this summer with the release of her single, High Heeled Shoes, and her own reality show, There’s Something About Megan, about her time spent in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to reports, after months of appearing loved-up following their reconciliation in Las Vegas in June, cracks quickly began to appear.

‘Megan and Pete have given their relationship everything – but it still hasn’t been enough,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘After an amazing start they have been arguing a lot again and neither of them can handle the stress and pressure of constant rows.

‘They are constantly falling out – there’s no guarantee that they won’t rekindle again.’

Megan hasn’t done much to quash the rumours that their love affair is over after she stayed at home while Pete joined the rest of his TOWIE pals in Dublin recently.

However, some attachment to Pete may remain though as the first pictures of her out and about since the ‘split’ showed Megan carrying a designer bag that he gave her as a birthday gift last month.

Although neither of the stars have addressed the split rumours, we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Pegan.