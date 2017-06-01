Is Megan McKenna’s ex Jordan Davies set to reveal ALL their relationship secrets on Celebrity Big Brother?

We're not sure Megs is going to be tuning in to this year's CBB...

The sunny months are swiftly approaching us, which can mean only one thing,

Yup, a whole load of our favourite reality shows are back and promising a summer of drama.

Not only are we on a countdown to the new series of Love Island, but there’s not long until Celebrity Big Brother hits our telly screens – and it’s looking to be an absolute scorcher.

Why? Because the next rumoured celeb on the list of potential housemates is none other than Jordan Davies, who just happens to be TOWIE legend Megan McKenna’s ex.

Now, if you’re not a reality addict like us, Jordan shot to fame on ITV2’s Magaluf Weekender and then Ibiza Weekender a few years later.

But he really made his name on MTV hit show, Ex On The Beach where he got together with Essex lady, Megan and actually proposed to her when the feisty pair returned in the following series.

Remember?

And even though Megs swiftly split with Jordan before appearing on CBB herself (and hooking up with Geordie Shore’s Scotty T), now the Welsh star is said to be in talks with the big bosses over at Channel 5 who are hoping he spills all the beans on his former flame.

A source told The Sun : ‘Jordan is going to reveal all the secrets of his relationship with Megan and hold nothing back. The show turned her into reality TV gold and viewers can’t get enough of anything about her – even her ex.

‘It’s why the bosses wanted Jordan – it will make for explosive television.’

Unfortunately for 24-year-old Megan, Jordan isn’t the only ex that could be joining the reality show as fellow TOWIE star Pete Wicks has also been on the rumoured line up.

According to reports, CBB bosses are ‘determined’ to bag the popular Essex man so he too can reveal all about his dramatic split with Megan earlier this year.

‘CBB are determined to get a big TOWIE star this year, and Pete is the obvious choice as he’s had some huge storylines,’ an insider recently told The Sun Online.

The bosses over at Celeb BB are surely missing a trick if they don’t throw Megan in the house to spice things up with her exes as well? Just a suggestion…