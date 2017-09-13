The TOWIE star is about to get very personal

Best known for getting caught up in a whole load of drama on TOWIE and Ex On The Beach, Megan McKenna shocked everyone when she brought out TWO country music hits.

And great ones at that…

But after taking the download charts by storm, now it looks like Megs is about to take few tips from country music idol Taylor Swift by getting VERY personal with her new lyrics.

While Tay has famously taken swipes at her celeb ex-boyfriends including Harry Styles and John Mayer with some mega break-up songs, Megan’s former beaus should probably avoid listening to the radio for the next few months.

Read: All the Latest TV news

‘I am going to write about my exes,’ the 24-year-old told The Sun.

‘Songwriting is very personal and I think throughout my life I’ve had so many things happen to me’,

‘I have so many stories to tell, including ex-boyfriends’.

More: TOWIE’s Megan McKenna hits back at bodyshamers after trolls brand her ‘anorexic’ in latest pics

Eeek! Luckily, Megan has now found love with on-off-on-off-on-off boyfriend and fellow Essex co-star Pete Wicks.

During an episode of her new reality show, There’s Something About Megan, the Essex lady made no attempt to hide the fact that she was taking inspiration from their turbulent relationship to pen her hit single, ‘A Far Cry From Love’.

The pair faced a rocky road to love after it was revealed that Pete had been sending his ex some naughty messages behind Megan’s back – which she later found out about on TOWIE.

‘I feel like the song, where I want it to go would be explaining a place, like where I felt like last year — when stuff happened,’ Megan told her co-writer Beth Neilsen Chapman.

We are SO ready for the album…