Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike Thalassitis have been putting their blossoming romance all over Instagram lately – but it’s something about Megan’s body that has got fans talking in their latest snap.

Mike posted a seemingly innocent photo on Sunday showing him and Megan, 25, cuddling up in a hammock on the beach during their Barbados holiday, with Mike captioning the cute shot: ‘My kind of day 🙌🏻’

But many followers were distracted by Megan’s feet and accused her of appearing to have only THREE toes on one of her tootsies.

‘Omg it looks like shes only got 3 toes,’ one commented, whilst another asked: ‘Are they webbed toes with no nails?! 😂’

And one said: ‘What’s going on with @megan_mckenna_ toes 😂😂😂’

Now though Megan has hit back at the comments, which come just one year after trolls bizarrely suggested she had SIX toes instead.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday, the former TOWIE star admitted: ‘I can’t win. I think there was this time [they said I had] six toes.

‘No, I have five toes! It’s ridiculous.’

Megan is set to take part in TV show The Real Full Monty this week, which will see her take part in a striptease to raise money for cancer research, and confessed that the remarks make her feel a bit more insecure about her bod.

‘The trolls can be really really harsh on me and that’s making me feel a lot more nervous for the show,’ she explained.

Fortunately Megan has got plenty of fans on her side who were quick to defend her against the latest toe comments.

‘What’s everyone’s fascination with her toes? They’re just toes,’ one follower said.

And another said to one of the trolls: ‘you’ve got nothing better to be doing at this hour ? The best you can do is comment about toes ?’

It looks like Mike, 25, isn’t fazed by the remarks either, having looked very loved-up with Megan during their recent vacation in the sun.

