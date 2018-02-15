Could Megs have found a new love?

She’s taken a step back from the limelight since leaving TOWIE in October, but it looks like Megan McKenna has got someone to keep her company.

The star set tounges wagging when she uploaded some snaps from her Valentine’s Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Megs shared photos with her two million Instagram followers revealing a bed decorated in a love heart formed by red rose petals.

She then uploaded a snap of her enjoying some shots with a companion. Megan also shared a video of her enjoying a cocktail and winking at the camera with a gift bag by her side. Hmm, we wonder what was inside.

Some fans have even questioned if she was accompanied by Celebs Go Dating star ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis, after they enjoyed a night out in London on Boxing Day.

One fan wrote: ‘Was @Megan_Mckenna_ on a valentines date with @MikeThalassitis last night?’

But, with Mike currently looking for love on the hit E4 show, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The 25-year-old has also been linked to her ex-boyfriend Harry Eden since becoming a single woman again.

Megan decided to take a step back from TOWIE after her on/off relationship of 18-months with Pete Wicks came to an end.

Although it’s not known exactly why the Essex couple parted ways, it’s thought that they’ve both found comfort in other people’s arms.

With Pete recently being linked to Love Island winner Amber Davies after she shared a snap of the pair kissing on her Instagram Stories before swiftly deleting it, after they had been rumoured to have been on a string of dates. Oops!

Hmm, guess we’ll have to watch this space very closely.