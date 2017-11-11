Megan gets mouthy over her cosmetic procedures...

Reality star turned country singer Megan McKenna is no stranger to plumping her pout with lip fillers and, in her TV show There’s Something About Megan, she admitted she could feel the implant as she tried to do her vocal exercises.

But when we asked Megan, 25, what would happen if she was forced to choose between a singing career or enhanced lips, she insisted there’s no competition.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2017 Pride Of Britain Awards, Megan explained, ‘It didn’t get in the way of my warm-ups, just on one of the ones where you roll your lips I struggled. At the end of the day, I like my lip fillers. I’m not going to get rid of them.’ She then added, ‘If the fillers got in the way of my singing then they’d be straight out.’

Fans can expect to hear more of Megan – following her hit singles High Heeled Shoes and Far Cry From Love, which reached No.1 and No.2 on the iTunes chart – as she teased that ‘maybe’ there’s an album on the way, and revealed she’s hoping for a second series of the ITVBe show – after her recent exit from TOWIE.

‘We hope there will be a second series of my show. There’s so much I’m doing – I want everyone to see what I’m doing.’

Meanwhile with rumours swirling that TOWIE‘s Megan McKenna is back in touch with her old flame Harry Eden– his ex-girlfriend Nicola Clare has already thrown a spanner in the works.

The pretty brunette took to her social media yesterday to post a photo of herself alongside the caption, ‘Thinking bout why you’re texting me if you’re back with your ex.’ [sic]

It’s thought Nicola is throwing serious shade at the High Heeled Shoes singer who has reportedly reacquainted with Harry- whom she dated for two years in 2012.

Nicola is said to have been devastated when she learnt of the news, as she had been seeing Harry since April this year, after he reached out to her on her social media.

Nicola’s Instagram- who already includes followers such as Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell and various entrepreneurs- is extremely glamorous, so it’s no wonder Harry fell for her.

Fans of the The Only Way Is Essex will know that Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell recently accused Megan of cheating on Pete Wicks with her ex-boyfriend Harry, when they were still together.

The aspiring rapper is so sure it happened, that he claims he has the evidence to prove it.