It comes just days after Megan claimed Mike could be 'The One'

Cast your minds back a few weeks and Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike Thalassitis were the hottest new reality pair around.

Seriously, have you ever seen a better looking couple?

Unfortunately, if their social media accounts are anything to go by it looks like love’s young dream could be over just two months after they went public in February.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Not only have they unfollowed each other on Instagram, but the pair have both also removed every single loved up photo they’ve ever shared on the site.

Yup, deleted without a trace…

Now, forgive us if we’re reading too much into this – but we reckon that’s a pretty clear statement Muggy and Megan are no more. Especially considering these two aren’t usually shy of a bit of PDA.

More: Forget TOWIE! Megan McKenna announces incredible career move

And it looks like we’re not the only ones left confused, as fans have taken to Twitter to question what on earth happened between these Essex lovebirds.

More confusingly, this public move comes just days after TOWIE star Meg gushed over her former beau, admitting that he could be ‘The One’.

‘I couldn’t ask for anything more’, the 25-year-old told OK! magazine.

Shrugging off Mike’s past reputation, (if you managed to watched Love Island or Celebs Go Dating, you’ll know what we’re talking about) Megan said: ‘You’ve got to judge someone on the way they are. The way he is with me.’

Before adding: ‘He gets on with my family, and he’s so lovely. I couldn’t ask for anything more, so I’m happy.’

In fact, things seemed so serious between the pair that they even jetted off to Barbados last month and shared a load of cosy snaps looking very loved up.

‘Barbados was my favourite holiday ever’, Ex On The Beach star Megan revealed.

‘It beats any holiday I’ve ever been on, maybe that’s because I was there with Mike.’

Well, while there’s no word from the pair on what went wrong just yet – we think it’s only a matter of time.