TOWIE's Megan has won over executives across the pond...

When we heard Megan McKenna was trying her luck as a country music star it just sounded like another excuse for a TV show. Admittedly, the 24-year-old was followed by cameras as she jetted off to Nashville, filming for new series There’s Something About Megan.

But where other TOWIE stars have tried and failed, Megan seems to be on course to becoming the next big thing across the pond – and her talent went down a treat with country music executives.

Allen McKendree Palmer, president and CEO of Palmer Global Ink – who mentored Megan in Nashville – said: ‘She’s working hard to chase her dream. I’ve been in music for 34 years and Megan has the voice, the look and the passion for making this happen. She’s on her way to being the next UK country act to break through.’ Fans can follow Megan’s journey when the ITVBe series airs in September.

It’s not he first time Megs has tried to break into music. In 2009 she was rejected from Britain’s Got Talent and she unsuccessfully auditioned for The X Factor in 2013 and 2014.

Well, you know what they say, Megan: everything happens for a reason…