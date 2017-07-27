This couple are defo back on...

TOWIE‘s Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks have been through a fair few rocky patches during their relationship.

The pair sparked reunion rumours after they were spotted holidaying in Vegas in June.

And now the pair have seemingly confirmed their romance is very much back on, as Pete showed his woman the love after she returned from weeks away in America.

Megs shared an adorable snap with a HUGE bunch of flowers and her cute pooch Daisy.

The Essex lady captioned the snap: ‘When you get back to Essex and @p_wicks01 has bought me the whole flower shop and my baby daisy love you both xxx’

And fans of the couple couldn’t be happier to see them back together, one user wrote: ‘Awww this is so lovely, perfect couple. Wish you all the happiness in the world xx @p_wicks01’

Another said: ‘Best couple! So glad your back today together Xx’

Whilst a third added: ‘that made me smile .. so happy for u both love @p_wicks01 xx u bother are keepers xx’

Megan has been away filming in Nashville, USA, for her upcoming reality show, ‘There’s Something About Megan,’ which will follow the Essex beauty launching a country music career.

And clearly Pete missed his lady as the pair even cooked a roast dinner together. Aww!

Megan uploaded a string of videos of the happy couple hitting the supermarket to prep for their reunion meal.

The couple previously split after Pete was caught up in a sexting scandal, those cheating rumours and that super awks street argument. Eeek!

But with the upcoming series of TOWIE set to hit our screens very soon, hopefully this couple can bring in the series drama free and as loved up as ever.