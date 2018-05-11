The former TOWIE star is leaving her Essex roots behind

She started out on Britain’s Got Talent, before being sucked into the world of reality TV – making a name for herself on Ex On The Beach, Celebrity Big Brother and TOWIE. But now, Megan McKenna is on her way to pop super-stardom.

Yesterday, the Essex girl announced that she is ‘so excited’ to be supporting pop royalty – Ronan Keating – at The Castle Concerts later this summer, and fans can’t believe how well she’s doing.

‘Oh that is amazing Megan! You will shine like the star you are,’ one fan tweeted.

Another said: ‘I only want to go for this!’

Megan, 25, shocked the nation when her debut EP, High Heeled Shoes, shot to number 1 – beating Taylor Swift – on the iTunes charts last year, and her career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

But, her heartfelt music has come at a cost.

Megan – who is dating Love Island hunk Mike Thalassitis – released a brand new track last month called ‘History’ and fans went wild with speculation that it’s about ex boyfriend Pete Wicks.

On it, she sings: ‘So what am I? What am I supposed to do? Just forget about you? Feel 16, feeling heartbreak all over – for the very first time. How do you want me to fake a smile when I see you – like I’m happy for you. Oh I swear, I swear to good you were – my hardest fall.’

The former TOWIE power couple parted ways at the end of last year after a string of turbulent rows. But, it seems prior to their split, Megan saw her future with Pete.

‘Couldn’t let myself forget,’ she sings on the new track. ‘You had it all, all the things I look for . I was sure that my future lay with you, still see you around… deja vu… now I plan my days without you. Oh I swear, I swear to God you were my all – my greatest fall.

‘I try to be all that you need, I guess to you, I guess to me, we’re done for good, we’re history. I close my eyes, picture your face, but to you – I’m history.’