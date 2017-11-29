WOW! Is this Megan's best look yet?

If there’s one thing we know about Megan McKenna, it’s that she absolutely kills it on the red carpet. And this week was no different as the TOWIE favourite hit the OK! Beauty Awards on Tuesday looking as incredible as ever.

After reportedly splitting from her on/off boyfriend Harry Eden earlier this week, Megs showed no signs of heartbreak as she strutted her stuff in the deep red gown, giving fans a glimpse of her incredible figure.

The 25-year-old’s sexy off-the-shoulder dress featured a racy thigh-high leg split, as she posed alongside her fellow TOWIE pals Danielle Armstrong and Amber Turner.

Stunning, right? The country singer teamed the dress with some killer nude heels, while her hair was swept to the side in a messy bun and she wore a smokey brown eye along with a glossy lip.

Megan’s red carpet appearance comes after she reportedly split with 27-year-old beau, Harry following a short-lived romance.

The former couple unfollowed each other on social media earlier this week (which we all know is the 21st century version of a break up), and Megan’s rep later confirmed to The Sun: ‘Megan is single.’

An insider close to the couple then revealed to the publication: ‘Megan and Harry were never officially boyfriend and girlfriend, but they’re not even seeing each other now.’ Hmmm…

Meg’s latest heartbreak comes after a brutal split with TOWIE boyfriend, Pete Wicks which ended with the CBB star being forced to deny that she’d cheated on him with her ex, Harry.

After hearing the rumours, 29-year-old Pete declared he never wants to see Megan again, while she hit back calling the accusations a ‘disgusting lie’.

And following her on-screen drama, the High Heeled Shoes hitmaker recently confirmed she’s quit TOWIE after almost two years – putting the decision down to her ’emotionally draining’ split from Pete.

Well, with a country-wide tour and exciting new music projects to focus on, we’re sure heartbreak is the last thing on Megan’s mind right now.