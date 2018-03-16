These two had a cosy date night on Thursday

Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike Thalassitis might just be the hottest reality couple we’ve ever laid eyes on.

And after photos emerged of the pair flirting up a storm while on holiday in Tenerife, these two have FINALLY gone social media official with a load of date night snaps.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram, TOWIE gal Megs first shared a photo of her sexy outfit for the romantic evening which was a very slinky peach coloured negligée.

‘Dinner for 2 & Thursday chills’, the 25-year-old wrote next to the steamy pics which see her looking over her shoulder seductively.

And it’s fair to say the telly star’s 2million followers absolutely loved the snaps, as one wrote: ‘Looking lovely as always’.

More: Pete Wicks cuddles up with TOWIE ‘girlfriend’ – DAYS after Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike go public

‘You’re another level’, gushed another, while a third added: ‘Amazing I love the outfit’.

Wannabe country singer Megan then went on to share a series of snaps with Love Island fitty Mike as they cooked up a storm in the kitchen.

After posting a photo of 25-year-old Mike’s HUGE arm working hard to whip up a midnight feast, Ex On The Beach beauty Meg then went on the showcase the pair’s incredible spread.

And while Megan didn’t show her new beau’s face, she did show his (seriously ripped) body and also tagged him in a short clip of all their delicious-looking food – which included stuffed mushroom, potatoes, prawns and chicken kebabs.

Confirming their romance for the first time online, Celebs Go Dating‘s Muggy Mike also took to Insta with a pic of his Essex beauty looking as glam as ever in her kitchen.

The cosy dinner date comes after Megan and Mike were snapped packing on the PDA overseas this week.

Pics of the pair on their balcony show them rubbing sun cream into each other, kissing and even Mike grabbing his lady’s bum! Ooo la la.

Megs also confirmed they’re definitely a thing when she told Star magazine: ‘We are dating, yeah. We are really good.

‘Well, we are together. We really get on and we’ve got a lot in common. It’s all good’.

We’ll just be sitting here waiting for the first couples selfie…