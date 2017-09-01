Viewers were shocked by the star's voice

It’s fair to say TOWIE star Megan McKenna is full of surprises.

The reality pro recently swapped her high heels for a pair of cowboy boots in an attempt to make it as a country music singer in Nashville, Tennessee.

But while Megan has faced a lot of criticism over her latest venture, the Essex star well and truly shut her critics up when she gave a live, impromptu performance on Loose Women on Friday.

Appearing on the daytime telly show to discuss her brand new series There’s Something About Megan, the 24-year-old looked taken aback when the panel asked her to sing accapella.

However, Megan soon silenced the audience when she belted out an amazing cover of Sting’s Fields of Gold and was given an eruption of cheers and claps.

Check out the clip the star posted on her Instagram:

Today's appearance on @loosewomen Singing one of my favourite songs… Fields of gold 🎤❤️ Tune into my new show THIS Sunday-Tuesday @itvbe 10pm Thanks for all your support! A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

And as well as impressing hosts Andrea McLean, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Saira Khan, ITV viewers were shocked by her secret talent.

‘@Megan_Mckenna_ singing on loose women has made my day! AMAZING! Can’t wait for your show!’ one excited Twitter user wrote.

While another surprised fan commented: ‘Didn’t realise what a beaut voice @Megan_Mckenna_ has after seeing loose women today.’

A third was even left in tears as they added: ‘On a lunch break and just managed to catch up on @Megan_Mckenna_ on loose women! And balled my eyes it when she started singing’.

And they weren’t the only ones…