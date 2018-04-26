Megan's NOT happy about this...

It’s only been a matter of days since Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike Thalassitis confirmed their split and Megan is clearly not up for talking about it yet…

The TOWIE star has furiously snapped at a fan on social media following a comment they made about her and Mike, who enjoyed a two-month romance before going their separate ways.

Megan, 25, angrily wrote back to the Twitter user: ‘OH JUST F*** OFF!’

The fan’s original tweet has since been deleted as they later explained that they were being ‘heavy roasted’ by Megan’s supporters.

It comes after Megan and Mike, 25, announced they’d called time on their romance earlier this week after previously sparking speculation by unfollowing each other on social media.

They’ve also erased all traces of one another from Instagram, despite both sharing lots of loved-up snaps together during a recent holiday in the sun.

‘Yes they have split up,’ Megan’s agent told The Sun on Monday.

News of the break-up came as a surprise to many given that Megan had gushed about the Love Island star earlier this month and even admitted that he could be ‘the one’.

‘He gets on with my family, and he’s so lovely,’ she told OK! magazine. ‘I couldn’t ask for anything more, so I’m happy.’

Megan also said of their recent Barbados vacation: ‘Barbados was my favourite holiday ever. It beats any holiday I’ve ever been on, maybe that’s because I was there with Mike.’

Awkward!

Both Megan and Mike have kept quiet about the reasons behind their split and it sounds like Megan could be pouring her heart out into her music instead.

The budding country star was said to be in the studio working with Ed Sheeran‘s songwriting collaborator Amy Wadge last week.

‘Megan’s music is her focus right now,’ a source tells The Sun Online. ‘She was in Wales pouring her heart out in really deep songs with Amy last week.

‘Both of them are keeping quiet about what happened with them and why they ended.’

Well if her reaction to that tweet is anything to go by, these tunes could be pretty powerful…