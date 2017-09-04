The reality star has shocked ITVBe viewers with her amazing voice

TOWIE‘s Megan McKenna showed fans a completely different side to her on Sunday evening after the first episode of her new show There’s Something About Megan aired.

The Essex star has seen her career sky rocket on reality TV, but after performing her very own country songs during the ITVBe programme, Megan well and truly shocked fans with her talent.

After heading to Nashville for a month to try and make it as a country singer, 24-year-old Megan performed her very own tunes in a local bar before making some music with acclaimed songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman.

And despite battling a nasty case of Bronchitis throughout the episode, it’s fair to say Megan’s TOWIE pals were VERY impressed with how well Megan sung.

Essex star Lauren Goodger wrote: ‘Well done to my gal @Megan_Mckenna_ loving your show and coming accross so well! So happy for you darling .. catch up ‘.

While Gemma Collins added: ‘So excited to see this @Megan_Mckenna_.’

And Megan’s CBB pal, Stephen Bear agreed: ‘There’s something about @Megan_Mckenna_. What a programme . Loving it‘.

But they weren’t the only ones…

Megan’s trip to America took the former CBB housemate away from her on-off boyfriend and TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks.

But it’s clear 28-year-old Pete is proud of his other half as he also took to Twitter and Instagram to send an adorable message to Megan after the show had aired.

Alongside a photo of the couple smiling into each others eyes, the Essex lad wrote: ‘I couldn’t be more proud of this one tonight for following her dreams and showing people the real Megan Mckenna.’



Before adding: ‘I’ll always be your number 1 fan…I love you.’

I couldn't be more proud of this one tonight for following her dreams and showing people the real Megan Mckenna. I'll always be your number 1 fan…I love you ❤️😘 A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

How sweet is that? And fans rushed to comment on the adorable tribute with one commeting: ‘Lovely words Pete, your support of her in sure means the world to her! She is killing It!!’

While another commented: ‘Megan’s voice is amazing you have every right to be a proud boyfriend xx’.

We’re sure Pete will be tuning in with Megan and the rest of her family as the second episode airs on Monday at 10pm on ITVBe!