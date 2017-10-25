Is TOWIE star Megan McKenna’s new man already playing the field?

Is Megan McKenna's new man already playing away?

With rumours swirling that TOWIE‘s Megan McKenna is back in touch with her old flame Harry Eden– his ex-girlfriend Nicola Clare has already thrown a spanner in the works.

The pretty brunette took to her social media yesterday to post a photo of herself alongside the caption, ‘Thinking bout why you’re texting me if you’re back with your ex.’ [sic]

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘I thought I was dead’: TOWIE’s Gemma Collins sparks dispute with BBC as she plans to SUE over stage fall

It’s thought Nicola is throwing serious shade at the High Heeled Shoes singer who has reportedly reacquainted with Harry- whom she dated for two years in 2012.

Nicola is said to have been devastated when she learnt of the news, as she had been seeing Harry since April this year, after he reached out to her on her social media.

A post shared by Harry Eden (@harry_eden1) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Nicola’s Instagram- who already includes followers such as Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell and various entrepreneurs- is extremely glamorous, so it’s no wonder Harry fell for her.

Fans of the The Only Way Is Essex will know that Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell recently accused Megan of cheating on Pete Wicks with her ex-boyfriend Harry, when they were still together.

The aspiring rapper is so sure it happened, that he claims he has the evidence to prove it.

In the meantime, Pirate Pete has stepped forward and announced that Megan admitted to being unfaithful with Harry, when she and Pete first broke up- hinting that there’s no smoke without fire.

The latest turn of events in the Megan/Pete love triangle is sure to ruffle feathers with the wannabe country star.

Yesterday she took to Twitter to post the following, ‘Do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on.’

However, users were quick to interject, with one writing, ‘Don’t broadcast it all over the TV then!’

Another then added, ‘Cheating on Pete and turning it around on him your just like Amber Turner #fake’ [sic]

We’re not sure who’s telling the truth, but no doubt it will come spilling out in spectacular TOWIE style.

We can’t wait!

Words by: Julie Ann Trainor