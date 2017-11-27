The wedding will take place in Spring 2018

Hooray! Another Royal wedding is on the horizon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world earlier today.

Clarence House confirmed the exciting news with a tweet saying: ‘The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle’.

The official announcement also disclosed that Prince Harry proposed to Meghan ‘in London earlier this month’ and the couple will live together in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Prince Charles said he was ‘delighted’ to announce his son’s happy news, and also revealed that the wedding will take place in the Spring of 2018.

While his big brother Prince William and Kate Middleton said they are ‘very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.’

But while Meghan may now be taking on one of the biggest roles of her life as a member of the Royal family, she hasn’t always been known as the woman who tamed Britain’s most eligible bachelor.

Here are eight facts you may not have known about the American actress.

Meghan Markle Facts: Meghan is not her real name

Like her character on the hit show Suits, Meghan’s birth name is Rachel – so her full name is Rachel Meghan Markle. However, she has never disclosed if she has always used her middle name or whether it is a stage name.

Meghan Markle Facts: She is Prince Harry’s ‘ideal woman’

According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl in the Channel 4 documentary When Harry met Meghan, Harry was asked a few years ago who his ideal woman was. He answered, ‘Meghan Markle from Suits’ – and now they’re getting married!

Meghan Markle Facts: She was on Deal or No Deal

That’s right! Before Meghan landed her big break on Suits she was a model on Deal or No Deal. Her job was to hold the briefcases.

Meghan Markle Facts: She met Prince Harry through his old school friend

Meghan is close friends with designer Misha Nonoo who is married to Harry’s old school friend, Alexander Gilkes. The pair were reportedly introduced and the rest, as they say, is history.

Meghan Markle Facts: She used to make money with calligraphy

Before finding fame, Meghan earned a living as a professional calligrapher. She once told Good Housekeeping: ‘I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events — that was my side job while I was auditioning. I think handwritten notes are a lost art form.’

Meghan Markle Facts: She was the most-Googled actress of 2016

As soon as news of Meghan and Harry’s relationship was confirmed, people were frantic trying to find out all they could about the actress.

Meghan Markle Facts: She is an ambassador for World Vision

Meghan became a World Vision Global Ambassador in 2016 after travelling to Rwanda to help with a new clean water pipeline. She has also worked for United Nations Women as part of the HeforShe gender equality movement. One of the things that reportedly drew Harry and Meghan together was their shared love for charity work.

Meghan Markle Facts: She started doing yoga when she was a child

Meghan’s mother taught yoga and used to bring her along to classes. Meghan has been practicing since she was seven-years-old!