If theres one thing that Scary Spice knows how to do, it’s to slay.

And it would appear that old habits die hard, as 42-year-old Mel B is just as daring as ever- having turned up to the filming of America’s Got Talent in nothing more some sheer material and a number of carefully placed crystals.

Lets hope the air-con was turned all the way down, we wouldn’t want our Mel to catch a cold now…

However, Mel‘s daring rhinestone’n’sheer combo isn’t the only point of interest- as the lovely lady also debuted a new cropped do.

Get it, girl!

We think Mel looks incred- and it’s so great to see the lady in such good spirits, following an undoubtedly tumultuous past few months.

The Spice Girl recently went through a highly publicised split from her partner of ten years Stephen Belafonte.

However, despite Mel remaining notably quiet over the matters surrounding divorce, the lady did open up about life as a single mum during the America’s Got Talent filming- and it turns out she’s got a *lot* of advice for her fellow single mums.

Speaking at the AGT press conference, Mel shared: ‘My kids are great…. They’re all doing amazing and they’re all lovely’.

Opening up about life post-divorce, the mother of three continued: ‘I was a single parent for a long time with Phoenix (her eldest daughter, aged 18), so I kind of learned that way, and moms always know best’.

When quizzed on any advice she could share for other single mums, the Spice Girl added- ‘There’s no advice that I could give. Every mother, every parent is different… The number one rule is you show your kid lots of love and respect, and you treat your kid how you want them to treat other people’.

Preach, Mel.

Now, where did we put our rhinestone sheer bodysuit?! We need to pop to Tesco…

Alice Perry