The bitter split has taken another twist

Mel B has claimed that husband Stephen Belafonte ‘drugged’ her throughout ‘most’ of their marriage, a court has heard.

The fresh allegations from the 42-year-old Spice Girl come as her increasingly bitter divorce case from Stephen – who she married in 2007 – continues to play out on trial in Los Angeles.

One of Stephen’s lawyers, Philip Cohen, told LA’s Superior Court on Wednesday: ‘Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage.’

He said that Mel claimed this happened for ‘much to most’ of the marriage during a recent out-of-court testimony.

The singer has also accused Stephen, 42, of tormenting her for years with physical and mental abuse.

Since Mel filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences and allegations of domestic abuse, the couple’s break-up has proved very bitter and preliminary hearings ahead of the full divorce case have heard some explosive allegations.

Stephen has accused Mel of suffering from cocaine and alcohol addiction which he alleges was a ‘major issue’ in their marriage.

There have also been claims from the film producer that his estranged wife has ‘wiped out’ £39million fortune by leading an ‘extravagant’ lifestyle.

His lawyers have previously dismissed Mel’s allegations against him as ‘nothing more than a smear campaign’.

Just last month there was a blow for Mel in the divorce proceedings as the star’s bid to seal all records and keep the courtroom closed was shut down by an LA judge.

According to reports, Scary Spice wanted the proceedings kept secret because she’s worried her estranged husband will expose explicit sex tapes as evidence.

Despite all of the ongoing drama, Mel has remained defiant on social media and recently posted a message about how she’s staying strong.

‘I may not be in the most favorable situation in life currently but trust me I soon will be by speaking my truth coz i refuse to give up shut up and just settle,’ the mum-of-three told her Instagram followers.

‘my heart and my intentions are pure and honest,and that alone makes me stand and fight for what I believe in’

A trial on the domestic violence claims will begin on 6 November after being delayed, ahead of the full divorce case being heard.