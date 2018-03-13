Wow! We feel old...

We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Mel B was pregnant with first daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar.

Back then the popstar was touring round the world singing Wannabe with her Spice Girls ladies and wearing some killer leopard print pants. Those were the days…

But flash forward two decades and Mel AND her eldest daughter are all grown up and absolutely killed it on the red carpet on Monday.

While attending the launch of America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles, the pair dazzled crowds in matching sparkly dresses and we just can’t believe how different Phoenix looks.

The 19-year-old – who Mel shares with ex Jimmy Gulzar – is no longer the adorable child we remember, but has transformed into a stunning woman!

Opting for a daring glittering cut-out frock, Phoenix teamed the look with a pair of black heels and some subtle make-up. How great does she look?

And it looks like mum-of-three Mel B – who also shares daughter Angel, 10, with ex Eddie Murphy and six-year-old Madison with Stephen Belafonte – was also feeling nostalgic at the glitzy event after she opened up about touring the world when her daughter was a newborn.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mel turned to Phoenix and said: ‘You were a tiny baby when the Spice Girls went on tour, and Angel kind of missed out on that.

‘My 10 year old, my six year old are like, “Are you really a Spice Girl? Is that really you?”