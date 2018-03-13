Wow! We feel old...
We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Mel B was pregnant with first daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar.
Back then the popstar was touring round the world singing Wannabe with her Spice Girls ladies and wearing some killer leopard print pants. Those were the days…
But flash forward two decades and Mel AND her eldest daughter are all grown up and absolutely killed it on the red carpet on Monday.
While attending the launch of America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles, the pair dazzled crowds in matching sparkly dresses and we just can’t believe how different Phoenix looks.
The 19-year-old – who Mel shares with ex Jimmy Gulzar – is no longer the adorable child we remember, but has transformed into a stunning woman!
Opting for a daring glittering cut-out frock, Phoenix teamed the look with a pair of black heels and some subtle make-up. How great does she look?
And it looks like mum-of-three Mel B – who also shares daughter Angel, 10, with ex Eddie Murphy and six-year-old Madison with Stephen Belafonte – was also feeling nostalgic at the glitzy event after she opened up about touring the world when her daughter was a newborn.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mel turned to Phoenix and said: ‘You were a tiny baby when the Spice Girls went on tour, and Angel kind of missed out on that.
‘My 10 year old, my six year old are like, “Are you really a Spice Girl? Is that really you?”
‘Because I’ve got some pictures up of me holding [Phoenix] in the recording studio.’ AW! We kinda need to see these pics…
Anyway, in honour of Phoenix’s incredible transformation over the last few years, we’ve taken a look back at her life in pictures!
How ADORABLE was Phoenix as a newborn baby back in 1999?
Credit: Dennis Stone/REX/Shutterstock
Mel’s estranged husband and dancer Jimmy can be seen taking his toddler out for a walk back in 2001.
Credit: Andrew Murray/REX/Shutterstock
In 2008 Mel B and her eldest were spotted heading out for Japanese food before a Spice Girls concert in Toronto.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
The pair walked hand in hand as they went shopping at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles in late 2008.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
At the opening of Legally Blonde the musical in 2009, Phoenix was starting to look more and more like her mum.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
Mel B and her ex Stephen Belafonte posed as a family with Phoenix, Angel and Madison at the ‘Shrek Forever After’ Premiere in 2010.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
Mum and daughter were very excited about the Los Angeles premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never in 2011.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
These two rocked matching leopard print trousers in 2013 as the Brown ladies attended the Sugar Factory Hollywood Launch Party.
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
In 2014, Mel B and Phoenix also coordinated their outfits as they left the recording studio.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Mel B was joined by her eldest and youngest on a relaxing walk near their LA home in 2015.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
How incredible did these ladies look in white on the The 5th Annual Streamy Awards red carpet three years ago?
Credit: Sipa USA/REX/Shutterstock