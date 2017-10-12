The singer has got some strong words to share

As her bitter divorce battle rages on, Mel B has made it clear that she’s not backing down in a powerful Instagram message.

The singer – who it was revealed in March had split from husband Stephen Belafonte – posted a bikini selfie during a holiday with her family on Thursday and spoke of how she’s determined to stay strong.

‘Don’t let anyone EVER break your soul down disrespect you and laugh behind your back,’ Mel, 42, writes in the post.

‘stand strong on your own 2 feet like the goddess you are,there are people out there unfortunately that lie and would love to see you fail and will do anything in there power to make sure it happens,never give them the satisfaction of doing so’

She goes on: ‘stay strong in your truth and stay real and passionate in your heart and soul,coz nothing NOTHING can break that inside you,that’s you that’s your strength god gave you,just hold your head up high breath and let karma do all the work,trust and believe she will!!!’

Finally the former Spice Girl added the hashtags: ‘#stopdomesticviolence #stopmentalabuse #stopgaslighting #stophumantrafficking #stopdaterapedrugging’

Mel previously accused Stephen of ‘emotional and physical abuse’ when she filed for divorce and alleged he got their nanny Lorraine Gilles pregnant during an affair.

Stephen denied these claims, with his lawyers describing them as ‘nothing more than a smear campaign’.

Lorraine, meanwhile, has filed a defamation claim against Mel and is said is to be preparing to sue the pop star for ‘unspecified damages’ over the allegations she has made.

She has denied Mel B’s claims that she was having an affair with Stephen behind her back and the claims that she took £250,000.

Mel and Stephen – who married in 2007 – are also battling over custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison.

It’s clearly been a tough few months for Mel but the singer seems to be enjoying herself on vacation with her daughters Phoenix, Angel and Madison and her mum Andrea.

Madison's prayer before we eat makes my heart melt every time,we have always done this but now more than ever we say thank you #blessed #familyiseverything #thankfulandgreatful #3dayvacay #iveworkedsohardforthis #lovinglifeagain #motherbrownsintown #mygirlsaremyworld A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

She followed her defiant message up with another powerful statement on Instagram alongside a photo of herself floating in the sea.

‘As I lay in the ocean I say to myself I’m only stronger coz Ive had to be I’m only smarter coz of my mistakes I’m only happier coz of all the pain and sadness I’ve endured,’ the star says.

‘but no one has known any of this apart from me and now more than ever it’s time #stopdomesticviolence #stopdaterapedrugging #stophumantrafficking #speakup #thetruthwillsetyoufree’

Mel has received supportive messages from fans following her posts, with one writing: ‘So very true and well said.’

And another added: ‘Thank you for sharing, keep the faith hunny’